There’s Now A Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume

September 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Fred Rogers and Daniel Tiger

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

Every year we get sexy versions of Halloween costumes that nobody asked for. 

Sexy retailer Yandy has unveiled their line of Halloween costumes for 2019. You would have never thought that one of the nicest people on television would be turned into a sexy Halloween costume. 

Introducing the sexy Mr. Rogers. It includes a red V-neck knit sweater, a detached collar and tie, and high waist gray shorts. The costume is officially titled “The Nicest Neighbor” and costs $59.99. 

You can even complete the costume with two additional puppets that resemble King Friday and Daniel Tiger for an extra $12.95. 

Some of the other sexy Halloween costumes Yandy unveiled include the "Sexy Tariff", "The Beyond Burger" and "Bob Ross in Daisy Dukes". At this point, Halloween can only get weirder. 

Via: New York Post

Tags: 
sexy
Halloween
costume
Mr. Rogers
Yandy
2019
The Nicest Neighbor

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes