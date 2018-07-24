Someone Replaced 'Friends' Laugh Track With Seth Rogen
And the result is fascinating.
July 24, 2018
Who ever thought Seth Rogen's laugh could have such a dramatic effect on Friends?
A guy by the name of Rory Strahan-Mauk simply took the laugh track out of a quick clip of Friends, and replaced it with Rogen's signature chortle. As you can see in the video below, it really changes the tone of the show:
changed the laugh track in friends to seth rogen pic.twitter.com/OEDfoeETeB— rory strahan-mauk (@rorystrahanmauk) July 13, 2018
The clip has earned over 1-million views, and the praise of Seth Rogen himself:
This is wonderful.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 19, 2018
Source: Huffington Post