Someone Replaced 'Friends' Laugh Track With Seth Rogen

Who ever thought Seth Rogen's laugh could have such a dramatic effect on Friends?

A guy by the name of Rory Strahan-Mauk simply took the laugh track out of a quick clip of Friends, and replaced it with Rogen's signature chortle. As you can see in the video below, it really changes the tone of the show:

changed the laugh track in friends to seth rogen pic.twitter.com/OEDfoeETeB — rory strahan-mauk (@rorystrahanmauk) July 13, 2018

The clip has earned over 1-million views, and the praise of Seth Rogen himself:

This is wonderful. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 19, 2018

Source: Huffington Post

