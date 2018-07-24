Someone Replaced 'Friends' Laugh Track With Seth Rogen

And the result is fascinating.

July 24, 2018
Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

Who ever thought Seth Rogen's laugh could have such a dramatic effect on Friends?

A guy by the name of Rory Strahan-Mauk simply took the laugh track out of a quick clip of Friends, and replaced it with Rogen's signature chortle.  As you can see in the video below, it really changes the tone of the show: 

The clip has earned over 1-million views, and the praise of Seth Rogen himself:

Source: Huffington Post

