A ‘Joker’ Sequel Is Officially Happening

Everyone is still talking about ‘Joker’ long after its release back in October. After that crazy ending, fans left theaters wondering if there would even be a sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to the highly acclaimed film is officially in the works. Director Todd Philips is set to write the follow up alongside ‘Joker’ writer Scott Silver.

After the box office numbers were in for Jokers opening weekend, Philips met with Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. You could say the meeting went well because Philips will also develop origin stories for other DC comics characters.

It looks like we’ll be seeing Joaquin Phoenix in Joker make-up again, as Warner Bros. does have sequel options in place for Phoenix to return as the iconic character. 'Joker' is now the fourth DC comics movie to cross 1 billion dollars.

Are you excited for a ‘Joker’ sequel?