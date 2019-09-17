Texas Senior Living Community Wants Matthew McConaughey To Host Bingo Night

Bingo night would be a lot cooler if Matthew McConaughey hosted it.

The residents at The Enclave Senior Living Community over in Round Rock, Texas want one of the states biggest celebrities to host their Bingo night.

The senior residents are asking actor Matthew McConaughey to stop by and host their Bingo night. The Enclave says all the proceeds from the event would go towards McConaughey’s ‘Just Keep Livin’ foundation.

All the residents even got together to help make a video asking McConaughey to come to stop by. They say having him host Bingo night would make their dreams come true. Check out their video below.

Via: KVUE