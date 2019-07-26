List Of All The New Food At The State Fair As Semi Finalists For The Big Tex Choice Awards Are Announced

Are you ready to eat some of the craziest fried food ever made in the Lone Star State?

The State Fair of Texas has reveled the 33 semi-finalists for the 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards and they all sound delicious.

The two categories are broken up into Savory and Sweet and are both full of the best fried foods you can imagine. The State Fair of Texas opens on September 28th check out the full list of semi-finalists down below.

Savory

BBQ Pork Ragoons

Cajun Crab Bombs

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl

Chicks in a Cone

Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles

Deep Fried Mexican Mole

Deep Fried Street Corn

Deep Fried Texican

Fried Burnt End Burrito

Fry Rub & Rye

Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese

Loaded Backed Potato Funnel Cake

PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog

Pig in a Cannoli

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Ball

Stokin-Smokin Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll

Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters

Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog

The Ain't No Lie It's Fried Steak

Sweet