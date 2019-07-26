List Of All The New Food At The State Fair As Semi Finalists For The Big Tex Choice Awards Are Announced
July 26, 2019
Are you ready to eat some of the craziest fried food ever made in the Lone Star State?
The State Fair of Texas has reveled the 33 semi-finalists for the 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards and they all sound delicious.
The two categories are broken up into Savory and Sweet and are both full of the best fried foods you can imagine. The State Fair of Texas opens on September 28th check out the full list of semi-finalists down below.
Savory
- BBQ Pork Ragoons
- Cajun Crab Bombs
- Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl
- Chicks in a Cone
- Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles
- Deep Fried Mexican Mole
- Deep Fried Street Corn
- Deep Fried Texican
- Fried Burnt End Burrito
- Fry Rub & Rye
- Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese
- Loaded Backed Potato Funnel Cake
- PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog
- Pig in a Cannoli
- Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Ball
- Stokin-Smokin Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll
- Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone
- Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters
- Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog
- The Ain't No Lie It's Fried Steak
Sweet
- Big Red Chicken Bread
- Champagne Jell-O Hot Shot
- Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites
- Deep Fried Cracker Jack
- Deep Fried Energy Bites
- Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast
- Extreme Fried Bananarama
- Fla-Mango Tango
- Fried Crème Brulee Berry Crunch
- Fried Oreo Gelato Pop
- Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding
- Peanut Butter Cup Snookie
- Quick Fried Black Gold Truffles