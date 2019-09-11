Selena Gomez Surprises Students At Her Old Middle School In Mansfield

Just about everyone in DFW knows that Disney Channel stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato grew up in the area. Occasionally these stars like to stop by their old stomping grounds for a visit.

The students at Danny Jones Middle School in Mansfield had no clue what an awesome day they were in for. Selena Gomez stopped by just to show some of her friends her old school. Gomez told CBS DFW that she’s always been proud of where she grew up.

“This trip, I wanted to take my best friend Courtney and also some of my people from my label, just to show them where I grew up and how proud I am of where I’m from.”

Students were shocked when they saw her pop in classrooms and gym class. Seventh-grader Kevin Locks said the school was buzzing with people running around the hallways trying to get a glimpse of the former Disney Channel star.

“I’m going to theatre and here’s people running down this hallway, right here, and I’m like ‘What in the world is going on? She was so casual. She was one of us.”

According to the school principal Travis Moore, Gomez’s visit was random and that she was on her way to get coffee when she wanted to stop by and say hello.

Talk about the best day of school ever.