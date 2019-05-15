Selena Gomez Says Social Media Has Been Terrible For This Generation

Selena Gomez gave her reason as to why we don't see her on social media as much.

While out promoting her new movie ‘The Dead Don't Die’ at the Cannes Film Festival, she discussed the effects of social media on today's youth. Gomez believes it’s been terrible for this generation and that it is no longer safe.

"Our world is going through a lot. I would say, for my generation specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. It's dangerous for sure. I don't think people are getting the right information sometimes. It's impossible to make it safe at this point”

Last year Gomez took a 3-month break from social media while she was receiving treatment at a mental health facility. She thinks more people should take breaks from social media.

“I see young girls at meet-and-greets, and they're just devastated, dealing with bullying and not able to have their own voices. Social media can be great in moments, but I'd just be careful and allow yourself some time limits -- when to use it, and when you shouldn't."

Gomez herself has over 150 million Instagram followers but lately, she been more careful about what she posts. "I don't do a lot of pointless pictures -- I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me, that's all.”

Do you think Selena Gomez made some good points about social media?

Via: CNN