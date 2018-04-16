Sega Is Planning To Release A Mini Sega Genesis Before The End Of The Year

Everything old is new again. Just like Nintendo, Sega is now pouncing on those feelings of nostalgia with...a mini Sega Genesis.

It's official, Sega of Japan just announced that the Mega Drive Mini or mini Sega Genesis is headed to the production line. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Sega Genesis, so naturally we will all celebrate with the mini version, which will be released sometime in 2018. It also looks like this version will follow in the footsteps of Nintendo and come with a number of other games already installed on the device.

Awesome!