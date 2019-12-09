See Who Got Snubbed For A Golden Globe Nomination This Year

The 77th Golden Globes Award ceremony is only a month away, and we finally know who's been nominated.

And who hasn't.

First let's start with who has been nominated.

While it may come as no surprise, hit shows like "The Morning Show", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Killing Eve" are all in the running, whereas "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" didn't make it.

Films such as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", "The Joker" and "The Irishman" all gained nominations in their respective class, but Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell" was missing when nominations were read.

And speaking of "The Irishman", lead actor Robert De Niro was also among those who were snubbed this year as well.

-story via deadline.com