Robbie Robertson Collabs In "The Weight" With Ringo Starr And Other Musicians Across Several Countries

New version of 'The Weight', performed by musicians around the world.

September 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Robbie Robertson

Credit: Imagn/© Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Music
Music News

Check out the awesome cover and video of ‘The Weight.’  Played by Robbie Roberson with Ringo Starr.  There was an added list of musicians form all over the world that played role in this amazing track celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Artist include Marcus King, Lucas Nelson, the Japanese guitar virtuoso Char, Congo soul singer Mermens Mosengo and more collaborated on this song to add their own flavor to the classic from different locations in over ten different countries.

The project idea came from ‘Playing For Change’, a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music.  It is dedicated to “break down the boundaries and overcome distance between people.”

‘The Weight' was done on an epic scale.  It took a year and a half of production in over five continents. Mark Johnson, Grammy winning producer, says, “What makes this special is we could never assembled this group in studio.” 

Johnson explains how it came together as they traveled the world.  He says, “We would deconstruct the track, so Ringo would replace the drums.  James Hutch Hutchinson would replace the bass. I’m putting headphones on musicians, and they’re listening to whatever preceded them and playing along. And that’s how we built it as we went from country to country.”

Via:  Rolling Stones

Tags: 
The Weight
Robbie Robertson
Ringo Starr
Musicians
collaboration

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes