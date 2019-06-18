See Monstrous Hairy Spider Chow Down On A Possum
You'll be either fascinated...or horrified.
June 18, 2019
This is not the kind of thing you want to see on vacation.
A couple visiting Mount Field National Park in Tasmania recently came upon a sight they'll never be able to unsee: a Huntsman spider eating a pygmy possum.
The photo (below) has gone viral: and it's easy to see why. Even though it features a pygmy possum (they get up to about 2.5 inches; whereas these types of spiders grow up to 13 inches), it's still crazy to see.
This is the stuff of every arachnophobe’s nightmares - a spider that devours animals bigger than itself. Tasmanian woman Justin Latton posted these photos at Mt Fielder of a spider attempting to eat what appears to be a pygmy possum.— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) June 17, 2019
It's a no from us.
Source: New York Post