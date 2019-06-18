See Monstrous Hairy Spider Chow Down On A Possum

You'll be either fascinated...or horrified.

June 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
This is not the kind of thing you want to see on vacation.

A couple visiting Mount Field National Park in Tasmania recently came upon a sight they'll never be able to unsee: a Huntsman spider eating a pygmy possum.

The photo (below) has gone viral: and it's easy to see why.  Even though it features a pygmy possum (they get up to about 2.5 inches; whereas these types of spiders grow up to 13 inches), it's still crazy to see.

Source: New York Post

