See Monstrous Hairy Spider Chow Down On A Possum

This is not the kind of thing you want to see on vacation.

A couple visiting Mount Field National Park in Tasmania recently came upon a sight they'll never be able to unsee: a Huntsman spider eating a pygmy possum.

The photo (below) has gone viral: and it's easy to see why. Even though it features a pygmy possum (they get up to about 2.5 inches; whereas these types of spiders grow up to 13 inches), it's still crazy to see.

This is the stuff of every arachnophobe’s nightmares - a spider that devours animals bigger than itself. Tasmanian woman Justin Latton posted these photos at Mt Fielder of a spider attempting to eat what appears to be a pygmy possum.

It's a no from us.

--: Justine Latton pic.twitter.com/Des7jRbQFl — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) June 17, 2019

Source: New York Post

