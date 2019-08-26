Disney Releases New Trailer For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Over the weekend Disney was making all kinds of headlines during the D23 Expo. They showed off tons of footage from some of their upcoming movies and TV shows.

One of the highlights was the unveiling of a new poster for 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' featuring the Emperor.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/MUH87fudPP — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

That wasn’t the only surprise, Disney also released some new footage from ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’. This trailer is full of surprises; December 20th can’t get here soon enough. Check out the footage from D23 down below.

Video of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker | D23 Special Look

