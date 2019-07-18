Final Trailer For ‘IT Chapter 2’ Is Here!

Is it weird that one of the most anticipated movies of the year is a horror film?

The second and final trailer for ‘IT Chapter 2’ has arrived and it looks way creepier than the first. The sequel sees the Losers Club return to their home town of Derry 27 years later. Together they will face off against Pennywise one last time.

‘IT Chapter 2’ stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Andy Bean as Stanley. Returning is Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the clown.

'IT Chapter 2' hits theaters on September 6th. Check out the trailer below.

Video of IT CHAPTER TWO - Final Trailer [HD]

Via: Movie Web