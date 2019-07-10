A Stranger Things Video Game Is Now Available, Mobile Version Coming Soon

July 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Cast of Stranger Things

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

We envy those who can take their time watching Stranger Things; most of us binged season 3 in one day. Now what are we to do for the rest of the summer? 

Play the video game of course! 

Remember when a big movie would come out, and with it would come the soundtrack, novelization, and video game? Now so does Stranger Things. The ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’ follows our favorite characters through all the events of season 3.  

The game was designed by Allen based game developer BonusXP and was made to have that nostalgic feel. 'Stranger Things 3: The Game' is currently available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, for only $19.99. A mobile version of the game is coming to iPhone and Android later this year.

Check out the video below of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp playing the video game for the first time. 

Via: Guidelive

 

 

