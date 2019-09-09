Sean Astin Reprises Role Of Rudy Ruettiger For New KFC Commercial

College football is in full swing and KFC wants to get you pumped by introducing the new Colonel Sanders. Every so often we get a new Colonel Sanders, this time around its Sean Astin. Well, one of the characters that he’s played.

Sean Astin won’t just be the new Colonel Sanders; he’ll be reprising the iconic role of Rudy Ruettiger. KFC has released a new commercial that plays like a sequel to the classic movie.

The new ad sees Rudy all grown up with dreams of wanting to be the next Colonel Sanders, only everyone close to Rudy keeps telling him he can’t. Astin said he was excited reprise the role when KFC called him.

“When KFC approached me to reprise the role of Rudy, but play him as Colonel Sanders, I knew this was something I couldn't pass up. Getting to recreate some of the film's iconic scenes with a KFC spin was such a fun experience."

Check out the hilarious video below.

Video of KFC | Rudy II: He’s Colonel Sanders Now

Via: Movie Web