Acclaimed Hollywood Screenwriter Buck Henry Passes Away

Acclaimed Hollywood screenwriter and comedy legend Buck Henry has passed away.

Buck Henry started out by helping create the ‘60s TV show ‘Get Smart’ with Mel Brooks. He then gained massive attention for writing the 1967 film ‘The Graduate’ with Calder Willingham. Henry and Willingham were nomitated for Best Adapted screenplay at the Oscars for tehir work on 'The Graduate'.

Henry would later go on to host Saturday Night Live 10 times during the shows first five seasons.

On Wednesday, Henry passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Buck Henry was 89-years-old.

Via: NBC News