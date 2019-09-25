Watch Scott Ian's Son Jam With The Foo Fighters

Scott Ian the guitarist from Anthrax has a very talented eight-year old-son who is following in his father’s footsteps.

Revel Young Ian joined the Foo Fighters on stage this past Friday at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Little Revel performed “Everlong” on the guitar. Proud dad Scott recorded the performance and shared the video on Instagram.

Check out the Video Below:

He wrote:

"Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and NAILS IT! Thank you Dave, Taylor, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Gus, Kerwin, Sean, Patrick, Simone and everyone else on the Foocrew for being the best!!! @foofighters @gusbrandt @pearlcaliforniacountry @bourbonandbeyond"

Via: Blabbermouth