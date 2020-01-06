Actress Josie Totah To Star In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

The ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot cast just keeps growing.

Actress Josie Totah will join original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez in this new take on the classic sitcom. The reboot will be apart of NBC's new streaming service Peacock.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Totah will play a sharp-tongued cheerleader named Lexi. She is the most popular girl at Bayside High; who is both admired and feared by her fellow classmates.

Totah is best known for her recurring roles on Disney Channel’s ‘Liv and Maddie’ and ‘Jessie’. She recently starred in Netflix’s ‘No Good Nick’.