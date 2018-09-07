Sally Field, "Love of His Life," Issues Statement on Passing of Burt Reynolds

Despite being a cultural icon, the world's biggest movie star, and that endless divorce in the '90s, you can't think of Burt Reynolds without promptly thinking of Sally Field.

In 2015 Burt Reynolds gave a lengthy, revealing interview to Vanity Fair about his career and personal life. But the portion that made the most headlines was one line. The one in which he referred to Sally as the love of his life.

Maybe she felt the same:

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away," Field said in a statement to People. "They stay alive, even forty years later. My Years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

The two met when Burt cast her in "Smokey and the Bandit."

Video of Smokey and the Bandit Official Trailer #1 - Burt Reynolds Movie (1977)

They became a couple for five years, starring in four films together.

"I miss her terribly," Reynolds is quoted in VF. "Even now, it's hard on me. I don't know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up."

​Burt passed yesterday of a heart attack at the age of 82.

We'll all miss his charm, self-deprecating wit, and memorable characters he gave us.