Sacha Baron Cohen Claims Pamela Anderson And Kid Rock Got Divorced Because Of 'Borat'

According To The Comedian Kid Rock Was Very Upset After Seeing The Movie

May 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Sacha_Baron_Cohen

Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV

When the movie ‘Borat’ first came out in 2006, many were shocked by what they saw. While the film had a lasting impact on comedy and the career of Sacha Baron Cohen, its biggest impact may have come to another star that appeared in the film. In a new interview, Baron Cohen said the film caused the divorce between Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.

Pamela Anderson was one of the few people to appear in ‘Borat’ that was aware of it. While most participants believed they were a part of an odd Kazakhstan news show, Anderson was in on the joke. At the time, the star had just married singer Kid Rock, and the two went to a screening of the film. Apparently it did not go well.

According to Sacha Baron Cohen, Kid Rock did not react to what he saw in a positive manor, and began screaming at Anderson in front of everyone. When Baron Cohen asked Anderson how the screening went, she replied via text saying, “He’s getting divorced.” When asked why Anderson simply replied, “the movie.”

While it was rumored at the time that the film had something to do with the couples divorce, it wasn’t confirmed until Sacha Baron Cohen discussed it recently. Both Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock have gone their separate ways while managing to stay in the news. Based on ‘Borat’ being the reason they split up, it’s probably a good thing they are no longer together.

Via Entertainment Weekly

Tags: 
Sacha Baron Cohen
Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock
Borat
divorce

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes