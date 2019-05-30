Sacha Baron Cohen Claims Pamela Anderson And Kid Rock Got Divorced Because Of 'Borat'

When the movie ‘Borat’ first came out in 2006, many were shocked by what they saw. While the film had a lasting impact on comedy and the career of Sacha Baron Cohen, its biggest impact may have come to another star that appeared in the film. In a new interview, Baron Cohen said the film caused the divorce between Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.

Pamela Anderson was one of the few people to appear in ‘Borat’ that was aware of it. While most participants believed they were a part of an odd Kazakhstan news show, Anderson was in on the joke. At the time, the star had just married singer Kid Rock, and the two went to a screening of the film. Apparently it did not go well.

According to Sacha Baron Cohen, Kid Rock did not react to what he saw in a positive manor, and began screaming at Anderson in front of everyone. When Baron Cohen asked Anderson how the screening went, she replied via text saying, “He’s getting divorced.” When asked why Anderson simply replied, “the movie.”

While it was rumored at the time that the film had something to do with the couples divorce, it wasn’t confirmed until Sacha Baron Cohen discussed it recently. Both Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock have gone their separate ways while managing to stay in the news. Based on ‘Borat’ being the reason they split up, it’s probably a good thing they are no longer together.

