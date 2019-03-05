Ryan Reynolds Post Video Tribute To John Candy On The 25th Anniversary Of His Death

March 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Ryan Reynolds

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
I Love The 80s
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines

Actor and comedian John Candy starred in some of the funniest and most beloved movies in the ’80s and ’90s. From Stripes to Home Alone he always knew how to make the audience smile. 

On the 25th anniversary of the actors’ death, a fellow Canadian wanted to celebrate the late comedian. Actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Candy with a short video compilation featuring some of Candy’s most iconic work. 

Reynolds posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4uand @therealjencandy.” 

Such a great video, check it out below. 

What was your favorite John Candy movie? 

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
John Candy
ryan reynolds
Video
tribute
actor
Canadian