Ryan Reynolds Is Giving Away A Pink Deadpool Suit To Fight Cancer
April 4, 2018
Deadpool looks great in pink!
Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Omaze for a great cause, to fight cancer. With your donations to Let's F#$% Cancer (an obvious choice for Deadpool), you could win a perfectly pink Deadpool suit! It evens offers some potential DNA from Wade Wilson himself.
And a quick warning, this video is NSFW. Again, because Deadpool.
Truth is, I love @pink - unconditionally. Link in bio for details. --
Click HERE to donate and possibly win a Deadpool suit of your very own!