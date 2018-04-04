Ryan Reynolds Gives Away Deadpool Pink Suit

Ryan Reynolds Is Giving Away A Pink Deadpool Suit To Fight Cancer

April 4, 2018
Deadpool looks great in pink!

Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Omaze for a great cause, to fight cancer. With your donations to Let's F#$% Cancer (an obvious choice for Deadpool), you could win a perfectly pink Deadpool suit! It evens offers some potential DNA from Wade Wilson himself.

And a quick warning, this video is NSFW. Again, because Deadpool.

Truth is, I love @pink - unconditionally. Link in bio for details. --

Click HERE to donate and possibly win a Deadpool suit of your very own!

Deadpool
pink suit
Ryan Reynolds
Cancer Awareness