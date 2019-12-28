Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Be Made By Marvel Studios

Ever since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year, comic book fans have been patiently waiting to hear the fate of their beloved heroes. It was unknown which characters previously owned by Fox, would be going over to Disney, which owns Marvel Studios as well. Now, a fan favorite has been confirmed to be working with Mickey Mouse, as Ryan Reynolds has confirmed ‘Deadpool 3’ will be made by Marvel Studios.

"Deadpool" is working with Mickey. https://t.co/UwB6STrJZt — ABC News (@ABC) December 28, 2019

Not much is known about how the hit franchise will be affected by the move to Disney, but the actor who plays Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, confirmed the move while on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and seemed excited about it. “Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios> now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it," said Reynolds.

While Deadpool’s R-rating might not seem to fit into Marvel’s PG-13 world, Disney has not said they plan to change what many feel is the best part of the Deadpool movie series. With the success of ‘Joker’ it seems Disney is on board with making R-rated comic book movies. While ‘Deadpool 3’ won’t hit theaters any time soon, fans can currently see star Ryan Reynolds starring in ‘6 Underground’ on Netflix.

