This Royal Wedding Quiz Could Put You At Risk For Identity Theft

Online quizzes are nothing new, but there's a new one making the rounds that could put you at serious risk for identity theft.

The Royal Wedding themed quiz seems innocent enough. Basically, the quiz lets you find your own 'royal name' by having you, "Start with either Lord or Lady. Your first name is one of your grandparents’ names. Your surname is the name of your first pet, then “of” followed by the name of the street you grew up on."

A friendly cyberawareness reminder that this Royal Wedding 'Royal Name' meme thing is quite literally asking for the most commonly selected online access/recovery Security Questions.



DON'T FALL FOR IT. pic.twitter.com/D5H38Ha5UV — Ian D (@dixonij) May 17, 2018

Some people have noticed that this quiz is actually asking for some of the most common answers to online security questions. Posting your answer really just gives potential hackers the opportunity to use your personal information against you, so its probably a good idea to steer clear of this new viral quiz.

The quiz itself may not be dangerous, but posting your answer certainly is. Its always a good idea to avoid online quizzes which ask for personal information like your favorite books, music and activities.

Via USA Today