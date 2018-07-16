Baby Louis' Christening Pictures Are EVERYTHING!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have never looked happier.

Last Monday, July 9th, Prince Louis was christened bythe Archbishop of Canterbury,the Most Reverend Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. As usual, the christening is not open to the public. However, the royal family has always been really good about sharing each and every moment on social media.

Needless to say, but baby Louis' christening portraits are simply precious. Just look at the love! It's written all over Kate's face.

Clearly Charlotte is also obsessed with her baby brother. She can't take her eyes off of him!

Perfection!