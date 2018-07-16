Baby Louis' Christening Pictures Are EVERYTHING!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have never looked happier.
Last Monday, July 9th, Prince Louis was christened bythe Archbishop of Canterbury,the Most Reverend Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. As usual, the christening is not open to the public. However, the royal family has always been really good about sharing each and every moment on social media.
Needless to say, but baby Louis' christening portraits are simply precious. Just look at the love! It's written all over Kate's face.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. -- @mattporteous
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. -- by Matt Holyoak.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis's christening. -- by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House.
Clearly Charlotte is also obsessed with her baby brother. She can't take her eyes off of him!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of @TheRoyalFamily. This photograph was taken by Matt Holyoak in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism in the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism in the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace.
Perfection!