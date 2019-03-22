Will Ferrell Reprises Character Ron Burgundy And The Calls LA Kings Hockey Game

If you were lucky enough to tune into the LA Kings hockey game on Fox Sports this past Thursday, you were treated to a very entertaining broadcast as it featured Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy.

Actor Will Ferrell reprised his ‘legendary’ character for Ron Burgundy night at the Staples Center. Burgundy joined Alex Faust and Jim Fox in the booth for a great night of hockey.

He arrived late as usual and still put on a hilarious show. During his time on air, he devoured a bean burrito, called the game, and managed to get himself on the Kiss Cam. Guess Ron brought some luck with him to the game because the LA Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.

You can watch all of Ron burgundy’s play calls from the entire second period down below.

Video of Ron Burgundy calls the 2nd period of the LA Kings game (FULL)

Via: For The Win