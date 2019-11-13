Rod Stewart Reveals Model Railway Layout

It took him 26 years to build and it is absolutely breathtaking

November 13, 2019
Rod Stewart

Credit: Imagn/© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Billy Kidd
Rod Stewart the British rock singer and songwriter is a well-known train model enthusiast and he very excitedly revealed his completed model railway that took him 26 years to build.

The iconic singer showed off the intricate display and explained how it was inspired both by his childhood home and his love for vintage American city life.

The railway model is a 1,500 sq. ft. scale replica model railway inspired by post WWII Manhattan, New York.

The 124ft long and 23 ft. wide model depicts Manhattan life in the post war era and is called ‘Grant Street And Three Rivers City.’

The rocker’s love for railways began when he was a child when his North London home overlooked train tracks and from when he began touring in the US.

He explained, “I got hooked on American railways because I was living there when the layout was started."

He then added, “For me it’s addictive. I started, so I just had to finish.” Even though it took way longer than he had anticipated.

One thing is for sure, this model railway landscape is truly astonishing.

Via: Express

