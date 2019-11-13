Rod Stewart Reveals Model Railway Layout

Rod Stewart the British rock singer and songwriter is a well-known train model enthusiast and he very excitedly revealed his completed model railway that took him 26 years to build.

The iconic singer showed off the intricate display and explained how it was inspired both by his childhood home and his love for vintage American city life.

Sir Rod Stewart has recently shared details on his huge model railway layout – and it’s absolutely breathtaking! https://t.co/g7MsEvGKJw pic.twitter.com/kSZRIauctz — Hornby (@hornby) November 13, 2019

The railway model is a 1,500 sq. ft. scale replica model railway inspired by post WWII Manhattan, New York.

The rock singer's model layout is based on an American city in the 1940s and spans 1500 square fthttps://t.co/vHLTzzJvbF — The National (@ScotNational) November 13, 2019

The 124ft long and 23 ft. wide model depicts Manhattan life in the post war era and is called ‘Grant Street And Three Rivers City.’

The rocker’s love for railways began when he was a child when his North London home overlooked train tracks and from when he began touring in the US.

He explained, “I got hooked on American railways because I was living there when the layout was started."

He then added, “For me it’s addictive. I started, so I just had to finish.” Even though it took way longer than he had anticipated.

One thing is for sure, this model railway landscape is truly astonishing.

