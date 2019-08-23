Rod Stewart Posed With His Wife And 3 Exes At His Daughters Birthday Party

August 23, 2019
Rod Stewart

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rod Stewart posed for a ton of photos while attending his daughter Kimberly’s 40th birthday party.  

Invited to the party were 3 of Rods ex wives. Kelly Emberg who was not married to Rod but is mother to his daughter 32-year-old model Ruby Stewart, posted a group photo on Instagram.

#happybirthday @thekimberlystewart ! Can’t believe you are 40! You looked radiant last night! #birthdaybash. A mother’s reunion!

A post shared by The Model Gardener (@kellyemberg) on

Rod is right in the middle next to his current wife Penny Lancaster. To the left of Penny is Alana Stewart, who was married to Rod from 1979 to 1984. To Rod’s right is Kelly Emberg. To Kelly’s right is Rachel Hunter, who was married to Rod from 1990 to 2006. 

Talk about a crazy party. 

Via: Entertainment Tonight 

 

