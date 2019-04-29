A-Rod & J.Lo Took A Weekend Trip To Waco And Hung Out With Chip & Joanna Gaines

Looks like J.Lo & A-Rod made some new friends over the weekend.

On Saturday, Alex Rodriguez posted a picture of him and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez hanging out in Waco, Texas with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres back in February that she was a huge fan of Fixer Upper, and mentioned to Alex how awesome it would be if they had Chip and Joanna fix up their beach house that could use some work. "It’s really a house that needs work, I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to have her do it for us?’ But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco. I didn’t even know honestly that Alex listens to me half the time when I’m talking.”

As part of J.Lo’s anniversary gift from A-Rod, he had Joanna Facetime the two of them, and she agreed to help them with their home. “She was like, ‘I don’t do things, but I will help you with this and that,’ And I was like, ‘Yes, just help me, just a little bit! You don’t even have to come out here, I know you have the baby. How’s the baby?’”

Both couples seem to be getting along just fine, and it looks like the Gaines will be working on J.Lo’s home in the near future.

Via: Us Weekly