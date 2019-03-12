Former Texas Ranger Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod Of Cheating On J.Lo With His Ex-Wife Jessica
Well this engagement is getting off to a bumpy start.
Last week former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez proposed to his girlfriend actress/ singer Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo announced their engagement with a picture of the huge ring A-Rod had gotten her. Just look at that rock it's ginormous!
Now only a few days after their big announcement A-Rod is already being accused of cheating on J.Lo by former Texas Ranger Jose Canseco. On Sunday night, Canseco sent out a series of tweets saying that Alex has been seeing his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.
Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019
Canseco revealed that he called Jessica only a few months ago.
I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019
Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019
At one point Canseco challenged A-Rod to an MMA match and said that he would take lie detector test to prove A-Rod was cheating.
Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019
I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019
Jose and Jessica divorced back in 1999 after three years of marriage, the two share a daughter together.
Do you believe Canseco? Or do you think A-Rods not dumb enough to cheat on J.Lo? Maybe Jose Canseco is just a little jealous.
Via: VH1