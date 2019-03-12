Former Texas Ranger Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod Of Cheating On J.Lo With His Ex-Wife Jessica

March 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Photo by imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Well this engagement is getting off to a bumpy start. 

Last week former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez proposed to his girlfriend actress/ singer Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo announced their engagement with a picture of the huge ring A-Rod had gotten her. Just look at that rock it's ginormous! 

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Now only a few days after their big announcement A-Rod is already being accused of cheating on J.Lo by former Texas Ranger Jose Canseco. On Sunday night, Canseco sent out a series of tweets saying that Alex has been seeing his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. 

Canseco revealed that he called Jessica only a few months ago. 

At one point Canseco challenged A-Rod to an MMA match and said that he would take lie detector test to prove A-Rod was cheating. 

Jose and Jessica divorced back in 1999 after three years of marriage, the two share a daughter together. 

Do you believe Canseco? Or do you think A-Rods not dumb enough to cheat on J.Lo? Maybe Jose Canseco is just a little jealous. 

Via: VH1

Tags: 
Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez
Jose Canseco
cheating
Tweets
Accusations
Jessica Canseco
a-rod
J.Lo