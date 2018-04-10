Rockwall Teacher Goes Viral After Sounding Off On Facebook About "Disruptive" Students & "Rude" Parents

The state of Oklahoma has seen their fair share of teacher protests in the last few weeks. While teachers aren't protesting in Texas, there is one teacher who has decided to speak her mind.

Julie Marburger is a teacher in the Rockwall Independent School District. While she's only been teaching for two years, there's a good chance she won't be back next year. Why? To put it simply, she's tired of disruptive students and rude parents. Schools have created an environment where teachers can't do the job they were hired to do...teach. In fact, she took her rant to Facebook and immediately went viral.

Since publishing her story, Julie's post has been shared over 400,000 times.