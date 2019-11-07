Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Breaks Silence About Their Relationship In New Book

Whitney Houston’s best friend Robyn Crawford has released a new memoir about her and Whitney’s relationship, titled ‘A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston’

Crawford says she wanted to share what Whitney was like before she became famous.

“I wanted to lift her legacy, give her respect and share the story of who she was before the fame, and in that, to embrace our friendship.”

In her memoir, Crawford said the two met when they were counselors at a summer camp in 1980. That same summer they shared their first kiss together when Whitney invited Robyn over to her house.

“We talked and talked and then all of a sudden, we were face to face. The first kiss was long and slow, like honey. As we eased out of it, my nerves shot up and my heartbeat furiously. Something was happening between us.”

According to Crawford’s book, their relationship ended in 1982 when Whitney signed a record deal with Clive Davis.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult. She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us, and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.”

Via: People