What If The Grocery Shopping Came To You?

With services like Amazon Prime, we live in a wonderful world of deliveries. Push a few buttons on the computer and virtually anything can be delivered right to your door, even groceries.

However, there really isn't a good option for those who want to pick out their own produce or select their own cuts of meat...until now!

Allow us to introduce you to Robomart! The grocery store that comes to you! It's basically a self driving mini mart! You can order your food online, then pick it out once it arrives at your house.

This vehicle actually debuted earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas. As for the roll out, well, they're currently testing it out in San Francisco.

Cool!