Robert Plant Says He Can No Longer Relate To ‘Stairway To Heaven’

Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ has stood the test of time, and Robert Plant knows it.

During an interview on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show Plant said the musical construction of ‘Stairway To Heaven’ is great and could work without vocals.

"Of course, it was a good song. The construction of the song, the actual musical construction is very, very good. It's one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal — and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I'm sure,because it's a fine, fine piece of music."

Plant went on to say that the song was written so long ago that he no longer relates to the lyrics.

"Lyrically, now, I can’t relate to it, because it was so long ago. … I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines anymore. I look at it and I tip my hat to it, and I think there are parts of it that are incredible. The way that Jimmy took the music through, and the way that the drums reached almost climaxed and then continued. … It’s a very beautiful piece. But lyrically, now, and even vocally, I go, ‘I’m not sure about that.’”