Warner Bros. Has Officially Cast Robert Pattinson As Batman

May 31, 2019
Billy Kidd
Robert Pattinson

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

It's now official, Robert Pattinson will indeed be the new Batman. 

Pattinson will star as the Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves' ‘The Batman’. Pre-production on DC Comics movie is expected to start this summer, with principal photography starting towards the end of the year. 

Several reports say Warner Bros. was torn between Pattinson and actor Nicholas Hoult who stared in ‘Mad Max’ and ‘Tolkien’. The studio setup screen tests for both actors and liked what each of them brought to the table. Apparently, Matt Reeves liked Pattinson's performance more so. 

Negotiations were finalized and Warner Bros. confirmed that Pattinson has signed a deal with them. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. 

Do you agree with Warner Bros. decision or should they have asked our very own JT to be the next Batman? 

Via: Variety

