Robert De Niro Recreated ‘Goodfellas’ Scene To Test De-Ageing Technology For ‘The Irishman’

Martin Scorsese Wanted To make Sure He Could Make His Actors Look 30 Years Younger

September 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Anticipation for Martin Scorsese’s new movie, ‘The Irishman’ are at an all-time high, but before the director got to work on what would become his most expensive film, he had to make sure the technology worked. ‘The Irishman’ used de-ageing technology so the actors could portray the characters throughout their lives. In order to test the effectiveness of the technology, Scorsese had Robert De Niro recreate one of his iconic scenes from ‘Goodfellas.’

The scene Martin Scorsese had Robert De Niro redo from ‘Goodfellas’ to test the technology, was the famous bar scene during Christmas. In that scene, De Niro’s character, Jimmy Conway, orders his associates to get rid of their recent purchases. According to Scorsese, “We made a little set that looked a little like the original film, and then Bob got going. He did his monologues and soliloquies and different expressions. ‘Get rid of the fur coat! Get rid of the Cadillac!’ Then he went through a series of computer processes.”

‘The Irishman’ stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in the story of hitman Frank Sheeran, and the disappearance of jimmy Hoffa. After recreating the ‘Goodfellas’ scene Scorsese new the technology would allow the actors to portray the characters throughout their adult lives. ‘The Irishman’ will begin streaming on Netflix November 27th.

