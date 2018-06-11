Robert De Niro made a guest appearance at the Tonys on Sunday night. His one job...to introduce Bruce Spingsteen. However, while he was on stage he may have vamped a little bit just before bringing out "The Boss".

When it comes to President Trump, Robert De Niro pulls no punches. Now, this isn't the first time De Niro has had a few choice words for our leader. But last night, there was no meandering. He went straight for the "[email protected]#$ Trump." And he ended up getting a standing ovation.

For those of us in the U.S., the censors bleeped De Niro. For those in Australia, that's another story. They got the full blown "[email protected]#$ Trump."

Warning! The video below is NSFW!

Robert De Niro's hatred for Trump is one of the funniest things in the world ------



(Shoutout Australia for not censoring curse words on television)pic.twitter.com/pTla4xXeVM — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 11, 2018

Well Bob, tell us how you really feel.