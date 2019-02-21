Rob Thomas' New Song 'One Less Day' Was Inspired By George Michaels Death

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new from Matchbox Twenty.

Just this week frontman Rob Thomas announced that his new solo record ‘Chipped Tooth Smile’ will be out in April. He even released a new song ‘One Less Day’, from the forthcoming album.

While sitting down with People, Rob talked about the new single and mentioned how George Michael passing away on Christmas inspired the song 'One Less Day'.

"When I was writing this song, it was over like a year-and-a-half period, from one Christmas to another. And two years ago, we lost George Michael on Christmas night, and that was a big blow, he was a friend of our family. Then the next year, on the day after Christmas, we lost one of our best friends in the world our tour manager Jason Browning."

Thomas says he wanted to give a new take on aging, the way he sees it is that it’s a not privilege to grow old.

“I had written this chorus with the idea of, instead of being afraid of getting older, the idea of embracing it, because the alternative is pretty bleak. Getting older isn't a privilege that's been afforded to everyone, and there are more and more people I think that have to worry about that and so I think the idea of embracing every day and getting older was a better way to look at it."

Along with his fourth studio album, Thomas plans on going on tour this summer. He’ll kick things off in New Jersey on May 28th and will bring things to an end in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 4th. Robs tour will stop by the Toyota Music Factory in Irving on June 26th.

For those wondering if Matchbox Twenty will be putting out any new music soon, Thomas says that “The optics are too good”, with next year being 2020 and all.

Check out the music video for ‘One Less Day’ below.