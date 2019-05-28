Rob Lowes Comments About Prince Williams Hair Loss Receive Backlash

Not everyone gets to enjoy life with a full head of hair. Some of us lose it early on, while others lose it later in life.

Actor Rob Lowe has recently received backlash for his comments concerning Prince Williams hair loss.

While talking with The Telegraph, Lowe was asked whether he considers himself “more or less vain than British men,” he then revealed how traumatic it was to watch Prince William lose his hair.

“That’s a low bar! Can we talk about William? I mean, the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair, so when I say British men set a very low bar …honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the f–king king of England!”

Lowe then gave The Telegraph some his advice about combating hair loss. “There’s a pill! The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f–king veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.”

Soon after his comments about the future King of England came under fire by everyone on Twitter.

Perhaps the future king has more important issues to focus on. Not shallow Hollywood vanity. Rob Lowe pokes fun at Prince William's 'traumatic' hair loss https://t.co/8TM7ReUpLc via @MailOnline — White Tigress---- (@katton6750) May 28, 2019

Ummm...Not sure how to caption this. -- https://t.co/v8rN4UqyrC — E! News (@enews) May 28, 2019

In case you were wondering what Rob Lowe looks like without a full head of hair, check out the screenshot down below from the time Lowe played a bald version of himself in 2014’s ‘The Interview’.

The New 'The Interview' Trailer makes me so glad Rob Lowe has hair. #NotAGoodLook https://t.co/6hY4QyXx7L pic.twitter.com/a41R1LxwqJ — Emily Hill (@EmileeMeg) September 23, 2014

Via: Us Weekly