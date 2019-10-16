Rob Halford Of Judas Priest Wants To Be A Judge On 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

How cool would it be to see Rob Halford appear on Rupaul’s Drag Race? It would definitely make for an interesting episode.

While out doing press for Judas Priest's new holiday album ‘Celestial’, frontman Rob Halford spoke with Yahoo Entertainment. During the interview he mentioned that he'd love to be a judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’.

“Get all the drag queens in full-on metal. Let's do it, Ru!”

Halford went on to say that he's a huge fan of the show.

“I am a RuPaul's Drag Face fan. I just love that show just for every emotional dimension of what's being presented… the interaction, and the support, and the fun, and the bitchiness, and all this kind of stuff. It's great. It's a beautiful insight toa part of our world and it's really important. It has a tremendous amount of value.”

Judas Priest was recently nominated to be in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.