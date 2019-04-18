Watch Rob Gronkowski Leave A Dent In The Lombardi Trophy After Using It As A Baseball Bat

April 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Rob Gronkowski holds up a Lombardi Trophy

Photo Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the Boston Red Socks had their first home game of the season, who better to throw out the first pitch than this year's Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots. 

Before the game the Patriots got together to warm up, the team also had with them the Lombardi Trophy. While wide receiver Julian Edelman was practicing his pitching, tight end Rob Gronkowski thought he’d get some batting practice in as well. 

The rest of the team was a little shocked as Gronk took a batter's stance with the Lombardi Trophy. He changed his position at the last minute to a bunt, then all you could hear was the sound of metal hitting the ball and the team screaming. He left his mark on the Patriots forever with a small dent in the Super Bowl trophy. 

Check out the hilarious video below of how the rest of the team were stunned by Gronks actions.

Via: Yahoo Sports

