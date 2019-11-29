Rob Gronkowski Spotted Dancing The Night Away At A Dallas Bar

Rob Gronkowski has been showing off his dance moves everywhere. Last week he joined the Lakers cheerleaders on the court.

Now the former New England Patriot was spotted dancing the night away at a bar in the Dallas area.

Video of Rob Gronkowksi Dances His Face Off With Brothers at Dallas Bar

According to TMZ, Gronk was in town for Thanksgiving visiting his brothers Chris and Glenn who live in DFW. Gronk wasn't the only one tearing it up on the dance floor, he was later joined by both of his brothers.

Bar patrons told TMZ that at one point Gronk got behind the DJ booth and began mixing and that everyone at the bar was having a good time.