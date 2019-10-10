‘Riverdale’ Season Premiere Pays Tribute To The Late Luke Perry

When news broke earlier this year that actor Luke Perry had died of a stroke, fans of the show ‘Riverdale’ were left wondering how the show would go on after losing a castmember.

On the season four premiere, everyone on the show paid tribute to the late actor by giving him a heroic ending.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Us Weekly that they wanted Perry’s family to be involved as much as possible. The family contributed photos that were featured, along with footage from previous episodes.

All the actors working on the show say it was one of the hardest episodes to film. Molly Ringwald said she couldn’t stop crying.

"I pretty much cried from beginning to end. It was like saying goodbye to him and dealing with the sadness of that."

Spoilers Below

The episode began with Perry’s character Fred Andrews stopping to help a driver on the side of the road. Shannen Doherty, Perry’s co-star from Beverly Hill 90210, played the driver. As he was assisting Doherty, a speeding car drove by. Fred pushed her out of the way taking the hit and saving her life.

Archie and the rest of the cast took time processing Fred's death. The episode ended with a funeral scene and touching speech then concluded, "In loving memory of Luke Perry."

Via: Newser