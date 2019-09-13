Ringo Starr's Upcoming Album 'What's My Name' Features A Reunion With Paul McCartney To Cover John Lennon Song

A true collaboration of the ages by the two surviving band members of The Beatles Sir Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney, the two are joining forces to cover a John Lennon-penned song.

Starr’s upcoming 20th studio album ‘What’s My Name’ includes a song with Paul McCartney for a rendition of John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me.” The album will be out October 25th.

“Grow Old With Me” was one of the last songs Lennon wrote before his death.

“I sang it the best that I could,” Starr said of the recording in a statement. “We’ve done our best. The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes.”

