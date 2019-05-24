You’ll Never Guess Who Rihanna’s Favorite Band Is

May 24, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Rihanna

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Pop
Random & Odd News
Rock

If you’ve kept up with Rihanna over the course of her career, you might have noticed that shes pretty edgy. From wearing spiked metal jackets to death metal stage props, the pop star definitely has a thing for heavy metal. 

While launching her new clothing line “Fenty” in Paris, Rihanna ran into the editor of “Business of Fashion” Tim Blanks. Her and Blanks go way back apparently; according to Blanks’ Instagram post, Rihanna once told him that her favorite rock band was none other than Slipknot. 

The first time I met Rihanna, she told me her favourite band was Slipknot. SHE’s launching her fabulous new collection in Paris, but where are THEY now? #rihanna

A post shared by Tim Blanks (@timblanks) on

A while back she allowed Korn to remix her song “Bitch Better Have My Money” and make it more metal. This all makes sense now that we know she likes heavy metal. 

Via: Metal Injection

Tags: 
Rihanna
favorite
Rock Band
Slipknot

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes