You’ll Never Guess Who Rihanna’s Favorite Band Is

If you’ve kept up with Rihanna over the course of her career, you might have noticed that shes pretty edgy. From wearing spiked metal jackets to death metal stage props, the pop star definitely has a thing for heavy metal.

While launching her new clothing line “Fenty” in Paris, Rihanna ran into the editor of “Business of Fashion” Tim Blanks. Her and Blanks go way back apparently; according to Blanks’ Instagram post, Rihanna once told him that her favorite rock band was none other than Slipknot.

A while back she allowed Korn to remix her song “Bitch Better Have My Money” and make it more metal. This all makes sense now that we know she likes heavy metal.

Via: Metal Injection