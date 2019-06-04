The State Fair Of Texas Announces The 2019 Concert Line-Up

NBC 5 reports the theme for the 2019 State Fair Of Texas is "Celebrating Texas Creativity" and the majority of the entertainment for this year has been announced, which includes JACK FM artists Rick Springfield and Cameo.



Friday - Sept. 27

Rick Springfield - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - Sept. 28

TBA - 2:00 p.m. -

Cameo - 8:30 p.m. -

Sunday - Sept. 29

La Maquinaria Norteña - 5:30 p.m.

Friday - Oct. 4

Hotel California - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Daughtry - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday - Oct. 6

Tye Tribbet - 5:30 p.m.

Friday - Oct. 11

Bob Schneider - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - Oct. 12

Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday - Oct. 13

Billy Ray Cyrus - 8:30 p.m.

Monday - Oct. 14

Shane & Shane - 5:30 p.m.

Friday - Oct. 18

Shining Star - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - Oct. 19

TBA - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday - Oct. 20

Gary P. Nunn - 3:00 p.m.

The 2019 State Fair of Texas will also include 4 other stages, featuring regional and local acts, to be announced at some point this summer.