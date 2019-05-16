Ric Flair Has Been Hospitalized

On Thursday morning Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

According to TMZ Flair was in Atlanta when something went wrong. He was taken to the emergency room where he was then hospitalized. There are no specifics as to what Flair may be suffering from; TMZ says the situation is “very serious.”

This isn’t the first time the 70-year-old wrestling legend has had a medical emergency. Back in 2017, Flair was placed in a medically induced coma after his intestine ruptured. He then underwent colon surgery and was in the hospital for a month.

A rep for Flair has yet to comment on the severity of his current condition.