This Restaurant's Tarantula Burger Challenge is No Joke

April 17, 2018
Billy Kidd
If you have a phobia of spiders, you might want to look away. A burger joint in North Carolina is serving up a new challenge, and it might not be an easy one. Bull City Burger and Brewery has been celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" every year in April by featuring meats from around the world you might not easily find elsewhere. The restaurant's specialty this year is their 'Tarantula Burger.' That's right. A pasture-raised NC beef burger is layered with gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce, and topped off with a chargrilled tarantula. There is a catch though: you'll have to win a chance to eat one of these burgers by lottery.

A winner is drawn by the restaurant and will have 2 days to claim their "prize." In order to find out if you've won, you'll have to check Bull City Burger and Brewery's social media. Winners will be given a chance to eat the burger with a side of Dirty Fries for $30. 

Would you eat this burger? Sound delicious to you? Head here to for more info

