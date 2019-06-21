[Video] Researchers Teach Seals To Sing ‘Star Wars’ Theme

Researchers At The University Of St Andrews In Scotland Taught The Seals To Mimic Human Speech And Songs

June 21, 2019
‘Star Wars’ fandom has officially reached new heights, as researchers in Scotland have trained a seal to sing the theme to the classic series. Researchers at the University of St Andrews studied three different grey seals, and found that they were able to mimic speech and sounds, including the famous ‘Star Wars’ theme.

The three grey seals, were monitored from birth, as researchers tracked what sounds they were able to make naturally. As they aged, they were trained to copy new sounds, including songs, sounds and human speech. Of the three seals, Zola proved to be the most musically adept, copying songs such as the ‘Star Wars’ theme, along with ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

While this study may seem like its only purpose was to humor the world, researchers Amanda Stansbury and Vincent Janik say the study could be used to study speech disorders. “Finding other mammals that use their vocal tract in the same way as us to modify sounds informs us on how vocal skills are influenced by genetics and learning and can ultimately help to develop new methods to study speech disorders,” said Janik.

This study may have had a purpose, but that didn’t mean it didn’t succeed in humoring the world as well. Now they just need to teach the seal ‘kissed by a rose,’ and we will officially hit peak internet.

Via CNN

