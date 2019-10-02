Michael Stipe Of R.E.M. Is About To Release A New Solo Single

We haven’t heard from Michael Stipe since R.E.M. disbanded in 2011. Now we’re getting a new solo single from Stipe.

Stipe will release his track “Your Capricious Soul” on Saturday, October 5th you'll be able to download the song on his website. Proceeds from Stipe's new song will go toward the climate activist group 'Extinction Rebellion'.

In a statement, Stipe said he was very excited about partnering with Extinction Rebellion.

I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love “Your Capricious Soul” — it’s my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness. Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern, and I now feel hopeful—optimistic, even. I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and our place on it.

Stipe performed “Your Capricious Soul” for the first time earlier this year, check out his performance below.

Video of Michael Stipe - Your Capricious Soul - Webster Hall May 2nd 2019

Via: Pitchfork